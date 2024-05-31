Biden slams Trump's "dangerous" response in first comment on verdict

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has forcefully denounced Donald Trump 's response to his conviction on 34 felony charges in his hush money criminal trial.

President Joe Biden (r.) has forcefully denounced Donald Trump's response to his conviction on 34 felony charges in his hush money criminal trial. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said at the White House on Friday in his first public comments on the historic verdict.

"Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is the cornerstone of America, our justice system," Biden said. "The justice system should be respected. And we should never let, never allow anyone to tear it down.

"Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself," Biden said of his Republican election rival, noting that he would now have the opportunity to appeal the verdict.

It is unusual for Biden, a Democrat, to so directly comment on Trump's legal troubles, usually preferring to steer clear of the controversy engulfing his predecessor at any given moment.

Polls show the two locked in a tight race at the national level, and analysts say even slight shifts in support could prove decisive come November 5.