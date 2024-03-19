Biden to host Philippines and Japan leaders to counter China

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will hold the first three-way summit with the leaders of the Philippines and Japan next month, the White House said Monday, as the United States boosts alliances against China .

From l. to r.: US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos are due to meet at the White House on April 11, 2024. © Collage: REUTERS & Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Biden's meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on April 11 is the latest in a series of meeting with Asia-Pacific allies.



It also comes against a backdrop of clashes between Philippines and Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, where the countries have contested maritime claims.

"The leaders will advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship" including a "shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will later hold a separate bilateral meeting with Marcos to "reaffirm the ironclad alliance" with the Philippines, she said.

Kishida will be at the White House for a state visit the day before, which had already been announced.

Japan believes the talks will boost a "free and open international order based on the rules of law," chief government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"With the Japan-US alliance as the linchpin, we believe that deepening cooperation with like-minded countries like the Philippines in a wide range of areas will be essential to maintaining the peace and prosperity of this region," he told reporters.