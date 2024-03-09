Biden's bizarre "Comet to Jesus" comment about Netanyahu caught on hot mic

Washington DC - With Gaza's humanitarian crisis growing more dire and much of his electoral base, President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic claiming that he was planning a "Come to Jesus meeting with" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his State of the Union address Thursday, Biden announced that the US would build a temporary pier to bring aid into starving Gaza, days after the US military started airdropping food as Israel has paralyzed much of the land effort.



As Colorado Senator Michael Bennet urged the president to keep pressuring Israel, Biden responded: "I told him, 'Bibi,' – and don't repeat this – 'but you and I are going to have a Come to Jesus meeting.'"

An aide then stepped in to warn him that his microphone was still on.

Despite the posturing, the administration has given short shrift to activist calls to use one of the most significant forms of US leverage – cutting military aid – and the 81-year-old told Congress that he remained a "lifelong supporter of Israel" second to none, even as warnings of a genocide in Gaza grow louder and louder.

Well over 30,000 people have been killed in the Israeli response to the October 7 Hamas attack, and mass starvation is threatening the strip, with children already dying of malnutrition.