Biden's plan to protect undocumented spouses of US citizens dealt final blow in latest ruling

Tyler, Texas - A federal judge on Thursday struck down President Joe Biden 's program aimed at helping undocumented spouses of US citizens obtain legal status, dealing a blow to some half a million people who would have been eligible.

President Joe Biden's program easing the way for undocumented spouses of US citizens to obtain legal status was struck down by a federal judge. © REUTERS

The ruling comes just days after Donald Trump swept to victory in the presidential election on promises of launching a mass deportation of immigrants.

The Keeping Families Together policy, which had been previously suspended amid a court challenge, allowed certain undocumented immigrants married to US nationals to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country, as was previously required.

Judge J. Campbell Barker, of the Eastern District of Texas, who was nominated by Trump during his first White House term, ruled that federal agencies "lack statutory authority" for the program.

Biden announced Keeping Families Together in June at the height of his reelection bid, before dropping out of the race the next month.

A coalition of Republican-led states including Texas filed suit to block the program, arguing it would cost them millions of dollars in public services, including healthcare, education, and law enforcement.