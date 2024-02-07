Nevada primaries: Joe Biden sails to victory in Democratic contest

Carson City, Nevada - President Joe Biden won the Nevada Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday in a landslide victory, bringing him one step closer to a likely rematch with Donald Trump .

President Joe Biden speaks during a reelection campaign rally at Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 4, 2024. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Biden handily won the Nevada Democratic primary with 89.5% of the vote, according to NBC.

"I want to thank the voters of Nevada for sending me and Kamala Harris to the White House four years ago, and for setting us one step further on that same path again tonight," Biden said in a Tuesday evening statement.

Biden won the South Carolina primary with 96% of the vote last Saturday, while in January, he won the New Hampshire primary despite his name not appearing on the ballot.

Challenger Marianne Williamson got 2.8% of the vote in the Nevada contest. Congressman Dean Phillips did not appear on the ballot, as he entered the race after the state's deadline for access.

Although Biden faces low approval ratings and increased public outrage over his support for Israel's assault on Gaza, his dominating wins in the early primaries show he is on track to secure the party nomination. It looks increasingly likely he will face Donald Trump in a repeat showdown come November.

Also on Tuesday, Nikki Haley lost out to "None of these candidates" in Nevada's Republican presidential primary.