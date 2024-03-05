President Biden invites Navalny's widow to State of the Union address

Washington DC - President Joe Biden invited the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to attend his State of the Union speech on Thursday but she cannot attend, the White House said.

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was invited to the State of the Union speech on Thursday but cannot attend. © FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

Russia will be a key theme for guests at the annual primetime address to Congress, with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson hosting the parents of detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden, who is giving his last State of the Union before November's presidential election, personally invited Yulia Navalnaya when they met a few days after Navalny died in an Arctic prison on February 16.

"I can confirm that she was indeed invited to the State of the Union. She is no longer able to attend," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"I would have to refer you to her people as to specifically why," she said, confirming that Biden himself invited her when they met.

House Speaker Johnson, who is blocking US military aid for Ukraine in Congress, said separately that he was "honored" to host Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich for the speech.