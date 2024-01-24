Bidens invite woman forced to leave state for emergency abortion to State of Union

Washington DC - The Bidens have invited a Texas woman who was forced to leave the state to have an emergency abortion to attend the State of the Union address, the White House announced on Wednesday.

President Biden has invited Kate Cox, a Texas woman who was forced to leave the state for an emergency abortion, to attend the State of the Union address. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The move comes as the president is making the defense of reproductive rights a key theme of his reelection campaign.

Kate Cox has agreed to attend the annual major policy address, held this year on March 7, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The story of Cox, a mother of two from Dallas who sued for the right to an abortion, drew national attention last year and spotlighted the dangers and grief women seeking the procedure face in states such as Texas, where reproductive laws are strict.

"On Sunday, the President and First Lady spoke to Kate Cox, who was forced to go to court to seek permission for the care she needed for a non-viable pregnancy that threatened her life," Jean-Pierre said.

The Bidens "thanked her for her courage in sharing her story and speaking out about the impact of the extreme abortion ban in Texas. The First Lady invited Kate to join her as a guest at the State of the Union, and Kate accepted," she continued.

Cox was more than 20 weeks pregnant with a fetus with a rare genetic defect, full trisomy 18, which meant it would likely die before birth or, at most, live a few days. Doctors said failure to terminate the pregnancy could cause a rupture to Cox's uterus, threatening her future fertility and her life.

Because of the strict abortion laws in Texas, she sued the state last year. A judge ruled in her favor, but the state attorney general appealed.