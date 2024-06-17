Ro Khanna issues stark election warning to Biden over Gaza stance

Washington DC - Congressman Ro Khanna said in a Sunday interview that as the 2024 election approaches, President Joe Biden is "running out of time" to win over young voters frustrated with US support for Israel's attack on Gaza .

Khanna's appearance on NBC's Meet the Press came as Israel has killed more than 37,337 Palestinians in Gaza while imposing severe restrictions on access to food, water, and other basic necessities.

"We have to remember the humanitarian stakes," the California Democrat told host Peter Alexander. "Young people want the war to end. But what young people want is a vision, and the president started that with a ceasefire. I hope he can go further."

"He should call for two states," Khanna continued. "He should say in his second term, he’s going to convene a peace conference in the Middle East, recognize a Palestinian state without Hamas, work with Egypt, Saudi Arabia on it."

Khanna described youth voters' growing dissatisfaction with Biden and his support for Israel as a "challenge for our party."

The Bay Area representative went on to say that he would not attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned address before Congress, but added that lawmakers should be "polite" and not "make a big deal about it."