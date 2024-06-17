Ro Khanna issues stark election warning to Biden over Gaza stance
Washington DC - Congressman Ro Khanna said in a Sunday interview that as the 2024 election approaches, President Joe Biden is "running out of time" to win over young voters frustrated with US support for Israel's attack on Gaza.
Khanna's appearance on NBC's Meet the Press came as Israel has killed more than 37,337 Palestinians in Gaza while imposing severe restrictions on access to food, water, and other basic necessities.
"We have to remember the humanitarian stakes," the California Democrat told host Peter Alexander. "Young people want the war to end. But what young people want is a vision, and the president started that with a ceasefire. I hope he can go further."
"He should call for two states," Khanna continued. "He should say in his second term, he’s going to convene a peace conference in the Middle East, recognize a Palestinian state without Hamas, work with Egypt, Saudi Arabia on it."
Khanna described youth voters' growing dissatisfaction with Biden and his support for Israel as a "challenge for our party."
The Bay Area representative went on to say that he would not attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned address before Congress, but added that lawmakers should be "polite" and not "make a big deal about it."
Ro Khanna opens up on possible White House aspirations
Khanna is one of Biden's top surrogates on the 2024 campaign trail as the president eyes a rematch with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.
Alexander asked the 47-year-old congressman why elderly Biden is facing greater concerns over his mental and physical fitness than Trump, who is nearly the same age.
"Some of it is aesthetic," Khanna claimed, adding, "Donald Trump has been blessed with good genes or whatever he does."
Biden, now 81, has experienced a series of verbal fumbles in recent months as speculation of an age-related mental decline continues. Trump turned 78 last Friday.
Khanna, who is running for reelection in California's 17th congressional district, was then asked whether he is considering a future bid for the White House.
"I am so focused, as is everyone, on trying to get President Biden elected, but I will say this: this country is hungry after that for a new generation," he responded.
"I am looking forward, after President Biden is reelected, to a new generation leading this country."
The general election for president takes place on November 5, 2024.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP