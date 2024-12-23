Joe Manchin slams Democratic Party as "toxic" as he prepares to leave Congress

Washington DC - Outgoing Senator Joe Manchin had sharp words for his former party as he prepares to leave Congress.

Senator Joe Manchin is on his way out the door after announcing last year he would not seek another term in office. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

"The D-brand has been so maligned from the standpoint of, it’s just, it’s toxic," Manchin told CNN's Manu Raju in an interview broadcast Sunday.

Formerly a Democrat, Manchin registered as an independent earlier this year. The move came after he stoked outrage for tanking his former party's agenda around voting rights, social spending, and climate and taxation aims.

Among Manchin's gripes with the Democrats are what he sees as too great a focus on social issues, including transgender rights, according to CNN.

Manchin also cast progressive members of the party as out of touch with the American people, claiming, "This country is not going left." He suggested Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss to Donald Trump was due to her failure to bill herself as a moderate.

But Republicans also caught some flak from the West Virginia senator, particularly when it comes to guns.

"They’re too extreme, it’s just common sense," Manchin said. "I’m not going to ban you from buying it, but you’re going to have to show some responsibility."

"So the Democrats go too far, want to ban. The Republican says, 'Oh, let the good times roll. Let anybody have anything they want,'" Manchin continued. "Just some common sense things there."