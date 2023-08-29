Justin Jones silenced again by Tennessee Republicans: "It's authoritarianism"

Nashville, Tennessee - Tennessee state Representative Justin Jones, one of three Democratic politicians disciplined this spring for leading a protest against gun violence, was temporarily silenced on Monday by his GOP colleagues.

Tennessee state Representative Justin Jones was temporarily silenced by Republican colleagues the same day he sent a letter demanding a vote of no confidence against House Speaker Cameron Sexton. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Republicans in the Tennessee House on Monday voted to temporarily silence Jones after Speaker Cameron Sexton claimed he talked out of turn two times.

Jones had reportedly been arguing against a bill that would increase the presence of law enforcement in Tennessee schools and began listing other resources the state should provide to boost public safety, the Associated Press reported.

In a post on X earlier in the day, the 28-year-old had announced plans to request a vote of no confidence against Sexton "due to his continued abuse of power and dishonor to the public office he holds."

Jones had cited Sexton's "unwillingness" to engage in discussions about gun violence and efforts to silence his political opponents as just a few of the reasons why a vote was necessary.

"Tennesseans deserve better," he added.