Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled, score big election win

Nashville, Tennessee - The two Tennessee lawmakers expelled from the state legislature by Republicans earlier this year have handily won their special election primaries!

Justin Jones (l.) and Justin Pearson sailed to victory in their special election primaries for the Tennessee House just months after Republicans voted to expel them from the state legislature. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Justin Pearson of Memphis and Justin Jones of Nashville had no trouble winning their primaries on Thursday, as both state representatives received resounding support from their constituents at the ballot box.

Pearson garnered a decisive 96% of the vote against challenger David Page in results released Thursday, while Jones ran uncontested.

"The first wave of votes are in and WE WON!!!" Pearson tweeted. "We are now officially the Democratic candidate for the General Election in District 86!! #PeoplePower did this!! Let’s keep going!!!"

The election came after the Republican supermajority in the Tennessee House voted to expel the two Black lawmakers in April. They, along with their Democratic colleague Gloria Johnson, had led demonstrations against gun violence in the state Capitol following a deadly school shooting in Nashville in late March.

Johnson, who is white, narrowly survived her expulsion vote, prompting many to speak out against racism in the process.