Kamala Harris campaign shares record-breaking fundraising sum since Biden dropout

Washington DC - Kamala Harris ' presidential campaign said Sunday that it has raised more than half a billion dollars in just over a month, "a record for any campaign in history."

The eye-watering amount of $540 million, raised since Harris launched her campaign after President Joe Biden dropped out of the White House race on July 21 and endorsed her, comes as she and Republican rival Donald Trump embark on the final 10-week sprint to election day on November 5.



Trump, whose campaign was thrown when Biden stepped aside, reported having $327 million cash on hand at the start of August.

Just before Harris took to the stage at the DNC on Thursday to accept her party's nomination, "we officially crossed the $500 million mark," campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a memo.

"Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day," she continued.

"In just over a month since we launched our campaign, Team Harris-Walz raised $540 million – a record for any campaign in history."