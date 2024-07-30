Kamala Harris says Israel has "right to defend itself" amid Beirut strike

Atlanta, Georgia - Vice President Kamala Harris , the presumptive Democratic election nominee, said Tuesday that Israel had a "right to defend itself" following a strike in Hezbollah's stronghold in southern Beirut.

Harris – who last week struck a tough tone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's war on Gaza – also called for a diplomatic solution to reduce the risk of all-out conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border.



"I want to address what's happened over the last few hours in terms of the Middle East and be very clear Israel has a right to defend itself," Harris told reporters as she headed to an election rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

Israel said the attack on Tuesday had targeted a Hezbollah commander responsible for rocket fire that killed 12 children in the occupied Golan Heights at the weekend.

"What we know in particular is it [Israel] has the right to defend itself against a terrorist organization, which is exactly what Hezbollah is," added Harris.

"But all of that being said, we still must work on a diplomatic solution to end these attacks, and we will continue to do that work."