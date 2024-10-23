Kamala Harris to make "closing argument" against Trump in Washington ahead of election day

Washington DC - Kamala Harris will make her "closing argument" on Tuesday against rival Donald Trump , a campaign official said, a key speech to be delivered at the Washington site where the ex-president rallied supporters before the January 6 riot.

The vice president, a former prosecutor, will aim to draw a sharp contrast between her vision and that of Trump, who she says is sowing chaos and division, the Harris campaign official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity.



Trump supporters then marched on the Capitol, an assault on the seat of American democracy that left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured.



Trump faces federal felony charges in Washington related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Harris campaign official said the symbolic location aims to spotlight how a second Trump term could go.

Trump was quizzed last week about the insurrection at the US Capitol, but he denied any responsibility, calling January 6, 2021, "a day of love."