Kamala Harris vows Gaza peace in final hours of election battle against Trump

East Lansing, Michigan - Kamala Harris courted voters outraged over the Gaza genocide while Donald Trump doubled down on violent rhetoric with a comment about journalists being shot as the presidential election campaign entered its final hours.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing. © REUTERS

The Democratic vice president and the Republican former president frantically blitzed several swing states with less than 36 hours left until polls open on Election Day on Tuesday.

Trump predicted a "landslide," while Harris told a rally in must-win Michigan that "we have momentum – it's on our side."

The 2024 race is going down to the wire, with more key states effectively tied at this point than in any comparable election. Over 77.6 million people have cast early votes, around half of the total ballots cast in 2020.

With the clock ticking, Harris (60) spent the day in Michigan where she risks losing the critical support of a 200,000-strong Arab-American community that has denounced the Biden-Harris administration's continued military and diplomatic support for Israel.

National polling data released last week by the Council on American-Islamic Relations showed Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein pulling 42.3% of Muslim voters – ahead of Harris at 41%. Trump followed at 9.8%.

"As president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza," Harris said at the start of her speech at Michigan State University – but did not state how her approach might differ, if at all, from that of the White House now.