Jill Stein polls ahead of Kamala Harris among Muslim voters in new national survey

Washington DC - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein is narrowly beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris among Muslim voters in final polling data released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) just days before the 2024 election.

The Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein is leading among 2024 presidential candidates in a new national survey of Muslim voters. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In CAIR's new national poll, 42.3% of Muslim voters surveyed said they would vote for Stein – ahead of Harris at 41%. Republican Donald Trump followed at 9.8%.

The poll, conducted from October 30-31, featured responses from 1,449 verified Muslim voters. Only 5.4% of participants said they would not cast a ballot this cycle, indicating high turnout is expected.

"The significant drop in support for major presidential candidates compared to 2020 and 2016 is almost certainly a result of community concerns regarding the genocide in Gaza," CAIR's Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw said in a statement.

"We encourage all presidential candidates to address the concerns of Muslim voters in these final days of the campaign, and we encourage all American Muslim voters to turn out regardless of who they support," he added.

Harris has seen her support dwindle amid Muslim and Arab-American voters and their allies over her continued commitment to the apartheid state of Israel. More than a year into the Gaza genocide, she has refused to endorse an arms embargo to protect Palestinian lives.

Stein, by contrast, has listed cutting off US military assistance to Israel as the top item on her Day 1 agenda as president. Her vocal opposition to the Israeli occupation has earned her high-profile endorsements from the Abandon Harris Campaign and the American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee.