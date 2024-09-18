Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims Harris has nothing "keeping her humble" without kids
Flint, Michigan - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently criticized Kamala Harris for not having children, and the internet isn't having it.
On Tuesday night, Sanders hosted a town hall event with Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump, which was the presidential candidate's first campaign event following the second foiled apparent attempt on his life.
Sanders opened the event with a speech in which she discussed how much pride she has as a mother, as her children "serve as a permanent reminder of what's important" and "keep me humble."
"As I'm talking to [my daughter], I'm telling her how proud I am of her, how thankful I am that God chose us to be her parents, how beautiful she is on the inside and out," Sanders explained.
"As my eyes fill with tears, my sweet daughter reaches up, pats my shoulder, and says, 'It's OK, Mommy, one day you can be pretty too,'" she continued, garnering laughs from the crowd for her self-deprecating humor.
"So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," she added, purposefully mispronouncing the vice president's name and ignoring the fact that she's a stepmom of two through her marriage to Doug Emhoff.
"You would think after four years of straight failure, she would know a little humility."
Social media users fire back at Sarah Huckabee Sanders' dig at Harris
Sanders made a name for herself after she became Trump's White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019.
She went on to become Arkansas' first-ever female governor in 2022, the same position her father, Mike Huckabee, served in from 1996 to 2007.
She has since used her position to push for heavy restrictions and guidelines on education in her state in an effort to ban subjects she deems as leftist or "woke" ideologies, particularly those studying Black history or sex and gender issues.
Her recent comments about Harris have been receiving heavy criticism on social media, with many drawing comparisons to Trump's running mate, JD Vance, who has faced similar backlash for his "childless cat ladies" remarks.
"I'll say this: at this point, this isn't some savvy political calculation: they genuinely, as an ideological matter, have contempt for people without children," MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes shared in response.
Others described Sanders' comments as "narcissistic" and un-Christian-like, with one user writing, "Nothing says 'humility' like claiming that God prefers you to someone else."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP