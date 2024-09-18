Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims Harris has nothing "keeping her humble" without kids

Flint, Michigan - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently criticized Kamala Harris for not having children, and the internet isn't having it.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (r.) has been receiving criticism after the mocked Vice President Kamala Harris for not having children. © Collage: Jim WATSON & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Tuesday night, Sanders hosted a town hall event with Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump, which was the presidential candidate's first campaign event following the second foiled apparent attempt on his life.



Sanders opened the event with a speech in which she discussed how much pride she has as a mother, as her children "serve as a permanent reminder of what's important" and "keep me humble."

"As I'm talking to [my daughter], I'm telling her how proud I am of her, how thankful I am that God chose us to be her parents, how beautiful she is on the inside and out," Sanders explained.

"As my eyes fill with tears, my sweet daughter reaches up, pats my shoulder, and says, 'It's OK, Mommy, one day you can be pretty too,'" she continued, garnering laughs from the crowd for her self-deprecating humor.

"So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," she added, purposefully mispronouncing the vice president's name and ignoring the fact that she's a stepmom of two through her marriage to Doug Emhoff.

"You would think after four years of straight failure, she would know a little humility."