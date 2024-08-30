Trump and MAGA allies react to Kamala Harris' big first interview: "Not fit to lead this country!"
Washington DC - Donald Trump and his biggest MAGA allies immediately shared their harsh criticisms after Kamala Harris held her first big interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.
MAGA Republicans took to social media to share their reactions as Harris and her running mate Tim Walz sat down with CNN on Thursday night.
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz slammed the vice president for having "spent like 60 percent" of the interview "looking down," which he believes demonstrates "this is not a leader."
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert accused Harris of "pandering" and being "fake."
In an interview with Fox News, Lara Trump – the former president's daughter-in-law and co-chair of the RNC – said that Harris gave "no specifics whatsoever" on how she would lead and only provided "a lot of platitudes, a lot of word salads."
But the biggest reoccurring criticism came from the women of MAGA, who argue that Harris choosing to give her interview with her male running mate was an anti-feminist move.
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik wrote in an X post that it was "absolutely unacceptable" and "offensive to ALL women," and Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said it seemed as though Harris and Walz were "attached at the hip."
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared similar criticisms, arguing that appearing with Walz made Harris appear "weak, timid, and afraid" because she couldn't do the interview "by herself like a big girl."
Donald Trump and his campaign share their reactions to Kamala Harris interview
While Harris' interview was premiering, Trump held a competing town hall event in Wisconsin hosted by the latest addition to his campaign team, Tulsi Gabbard.
But the former president did manage to catch the interview, and shared some of his reactions on Truth Social, at one point, describing it as "BORING!"
In one post, he said Harris "rambled incoherently," and argued that if she is elected, "America will become a WASTELAND!"
In another post, he said he is looking forward to debating her as he plans on "exposing her for the fraud she is."
"Harris has changed every one of her long held positions, on everything. America will never allow an Election WEAPONIZING MARXIST TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE US."
The Trump campaign also sent out an email noting how long Harris spent speaking on certain issues and included a list of issues that she "failed to address," such as her alleged "support for decriminalizing prostitution."
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, MANDEL NGAN, ANGELA WEISS, & SAUL LOEB / AFP,