Trump and MAGA allies react to Kamala Harris' big first interview: "Not fit to lead this country!"

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his biggest MAGA allies immediately shared their harsh criticisms a fter Kamala Harris held her first big interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

Donald Trump (3rd from left) and other MAGA Republicans shared their reactions on social media as Kamala Harris (right) gave her first big interview on Thursday night. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, MANDEL NGAN, ANGELA WEISS, & SAUL LOEB / AFP,

MAGA Republicans took to social media to share their reactions as Harris and her running mate Tim Walz sat down with CNN on Thursday night.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz slammed the vice president for having "spent like 60 percent" of the interview "looking down," which he believes demonstrates "this is not a leader."

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert accused Harris of "pandering" and being "fake."

In an interview with Fox News, Lara Trump – the former president's daughter-in-law and co-chair of the RNC – said that Harris gave "no specifics whatsoever" on how she would lead and only provided "a lot of platitudes, a lot of word salads."

But the biggest reoccurring criticism came from the women of MAGA, who argue that Harris choosing to give her interview with her male running mate was an anti-feminist move.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik wrote in an X post that it was "absolutely unacceptable" and "offensive to ALL women," and Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said it seemed as though Harris and Walz were "attached at the hip."

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared similar criticisms, arguing that appearing with Walz made Harris appear "weak, timid, and afraid" because she couldn't do the interview "by herself like a big girl."