Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's more of "a big girl" than Kamala Harris: "[She] can't even do an interview by herself"

Washington DC - MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been attacking Kamala Harris ' womanhood, as she believes she is a better example of what "strong women" look like.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) has been sharing posts on social media insulting Kamala Harris (l.) for choosing not to do her first big interview alone. © Collage: Daniel LEAL / AFP & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the past few days, MTG has been sharing multiple posts on X criticizing Harris for choosing to do her highly anticipated first interview as the Democratic candidate with her running mate Tim Walz instead of by herself.

"In the fire of every battle, as a woman and member of Congress, I’ve faced the press and all of their hard questions, face to face, without a man standing next to me," Greene wrote in a post on Thursday, sharing multiple images of herself in a sea of journalists.

"Kamala Harris can't even do an interview by herself tonight on CNN," she added.

"Strong women are not weak, timid, and afraid."

In another post that day, she shared a photo of herself in front of the courthouse in Manhattan where Trump was attending his hush money trial. Greene described the moment as her having "FACED THE PRESS AND THE MOB."

"Kamala Harris claims she wants to be President, but she needs a little man sitting next to her for a prerecorded interview on CNN," she wrote.

And on Wednesday, Greene shared a post arguing that Harris is "so weak and incompetent that she can't do her very first interview by herself like a big girl."