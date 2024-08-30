Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's more of "a big girl" than Kamala Harris: "[She] can't even do an interview by herself"
Washington DC - MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been attacking Kamala Harris' womanhood, as she believes she is a better example of what "strong women" look like.
In the past few days, MTG has been sharing multiple posts on X criticizing Harris for choosing to do her highly anticipated first interview as the Democratic candidate with her running mate Tim Walz instead of by herself.
"In the fire of every battle, as a woman and member of Congress, I’ve faced the press and all of their hard questions, face to face, without a man standing next to me," Greene wrote in a post on Thursday, sharing multiple images of herself in a sea of journalists.
"Kamala Harris can't even do an interview by herself tonight on CNN," she added.
"Strong women are not weak, timid, and afraid."
In another post that day, she shared a photo of herself in front of the courthouse in Manhattan where Trump was attending his hush money trial. Greene described the moment as her having "FACED THE PRESS AND THE MOB."
"Kamala Harris claims she wants to be President, but she needs a little man sitting next to her for a prerecorded interview on CNN," she wrote.
And on Wednesday, Greene shared a post arguing that Harris is "so weak and incompetent that she can't do her very first interview by herself like a big girl."
Social media reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's criticisms of Kamala Harris
As she has made a habit of doing, Greene's remarks sparked a torrent of reactions in the comments of her posts, with critics calling her out for having ridiculous double standards.
Many users shared photos of Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates over the years giving joint interviews alongside their running mates, demonstrating that Harris' decision to do so was not unprecedented.
As for her visit to New York, the Georgia congresswoman didn't quite "face the press" as she claims.
Rather, Greene attended a rally across the street from the courthouse where she addressed the crowd for about 10 minutes, which was made up of both press and protesters.
Videos and photos show her using a bullhorn to berate Democrats for being "communists" and "failures" before being rushed away by her security team as New Yorkers booed her away.
In an interview with Tucker Carlson after her visit, Greene said the moment was "absolute chaos," and described the city as "filthy," "repulsive," and "a terrible place."
Cover photo: Collage: Daniel LEAL / AFP & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP