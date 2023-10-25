Kevin McCarthy could vie for House Speaker again – with an assist from Jim Jordan

Washington DC - As Republican members of the House of Representatives continue to struggle with voting in a new speaker, the former speaker reportedly wants to bring up a new proposal in an effort to unite the party: getting himself back on top.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (r.) is reportedly planning to propose he be reinstated to his old job, with Representative Jim Jordan as his assistant. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Anna Rose Layden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The chaos surrounding the absence of a House Speaker continues - and may be taking a step backwards.

According to NBC News, several sources close to Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from the position by a group of far-right conservatives led by Matt Gaetz earlier this month, said the California congressman is interested in proposing a plan to reinstate himself, with Jim Jordan serving as his assistant speaker.

The outlet reported the intention of the plan is to "unite warring factions of the House Republican Conference" and "bring together McCarthy allies, still furious over his removal, and Jordan and [Donald] Trump allies who orchestrated his unceremonious ouster."

After McCarthy's departure, the party nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to fill the role, but after one round of voting, he failed to gain enough support and ended up dropping out of the running.

They then nominated Jordan, but he too failed to gain enough support from his colleagues after three rounds.

This week, the party nominated Majority Whip Tom Emmer who quickly bowed out after Trump criticized his chances, and on Tuesday they nominated Mike Johnson of Louisiana, who has yet to be voted in.