Did Lauren Boebert spur Ken Buck's removal from Freedom Caucus?

Washington DC - Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna recently revealed how she came to the aid of her fellow MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert and her struggling re-election campaign.

Anna Paulina Luna (r.) claims she had Ken Buck (l.) booted from the Freedom Caucus in retaliation for his early retirement, which hurt Lauren Boebert's re-election bid. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & JACQUELYN MARTIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Luna sat down for an interview with Fox Business, where she shared her frustration with Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, who recently announced his early retirement from Congress.

She then shifted her focus to Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, who officially resigned last Friday, further thinning an already slim majority Republicans currently hold in the House.

Luna claimed she asked Buck to step down from the House Freedom Caucus prior to stepping down, and when he refused, they gave him the boot.

"I don't know that I've publicly said this, but with what Rep. Buck had done, especially to another member of Congress, in potentially hamstringing Rep. Boebert's election, I actually was the member that came forward and asked him to leave the Freedom Caucus," Luna explained.

"As a result of that, he was actually expelled from the Freedom Caucus," she continued. "We have a code of honor here, and, as a result of that, if you can't live by that code of honor, then you don't deserve the title."