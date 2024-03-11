Lauren Boebert continues to short in polls despite Trump endorsement
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was recently endorsed by her idol - Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the support doesn't seem to be helping her effort to get re-elected.
As reported by The Journal-Advocate, the day after the former president threw in his support, Boebert participated in the second debate for Colorado's 4th district primary race.
In a straw poll taken after the event, Boebert surprisingly only came in third place with 30 of the 184 votes cast, following behind former state senator Jerry Sonnenberg and state lawmaker Ted Harvey.
Trump shared his endorsement on his Truth Social platform on March 2, describing Boebert as "a proven conservative and effective leader" and praising her ability to "stand up to the radical Democrats who want to destroy our beautiful country."
Boebert has since proudly flaunted the endorsement and currently has a post pinned to the top of her X page where she accepted his praise and called Trump "the greatest president our country has ever known."
In reaction, Sonnenberg said that while he, too, is a Trump supporter, the only endorsement he cares about will come from 4th district voters.
"They're going to make up their own minds, and I am confident I'll earn their endorsement over someone who just moved to our district so she could stay in Washington DC," he said.
Lauren Boebert has a long uphill re-election battle
While Trump endorsements have a strong track record for helping far-right candidates get elected, Boebert may become the new exception to that rule.
The congresswoman, who ran on a staunch Christian "family values" platform, has been on damage control in the wake of countless personal scandals last year that all but ruined her public image.
The most infamous came in September when she and a date were kicked out of a musical for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.
In December, Boebert announced she would be jumping ship from Colorado's 3rd District, which she has represented in Congress since 2021, for the more conservative 4th.
Many critics have speculated that she made the move because she was consistently underperforming in the 3rd against her Democratic challenger and thought the 4th District, which overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2020, would be an easy win for her.
Boebert has been branded a "carpetbagger" for the switch, and some 4th district voters have expressed hesitancy about supporting her, with one describing her as a "lowlife."
In a straw poll taken after the district's first debate back in January, Boebert disappointingly came in 5th place.
Though one could argue she is now in better standing than she was back then, the polls may also indicate that she will need much more than a MAGA hat and far-right rhetoric to win over voters in her new home.
Cover photo: Yulia Nikhinson / AFP