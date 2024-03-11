Lauren Boebert continues to short in polls despite Trump endorsement

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was recently endorsed by her idol - Donald Trump . Unfortunately, the support doesn't seem to be helping her effort to get re-elected.

As reported by The Journal-Advocate, the day after the former president threw in his support, Boebert participated in the second debate for Colorado's 4th district primary race.

In a straw poll taken after the event, Boebert surprisingly only came in third place with 30 of the 184 votes cast, following behind former state senator Jerry Sonnenberg and state lawmaker Ted Harvey.

Trump shared his endorsement on his Truth Social platform on March 2, describing Boebert as "a proven conservative and effective leader" and praising her ability to "stand up to the radical Democrats who want to destroy our beautiful country."

Boebert has since proudly flaunted the endorsement and currently has a post pinned to the top of her X page where she accepted his praise and called Trump "the greatest president our country has ever known."

In reaction, Sonnenberg said that while he, too, is a Trump supporter, the only endorsement he cares about will come from 4th district voters.

"They're going to make up their own minds, and I am confident I'll earn their endorsement over someone who just moved to our district so she could stay in Washington DC," he said.