Lauren Boebert reportedly shut down by Trump's security detail in selfie snafu

By Rey Harris

New York, New York - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's addiction to taking selfies reportedly got her into some trouble with Donald Trump's security detail during a recent event.

Representative Laurene Boebert reportedly got drunk during an event in December, and was stopped by security for trying to take selfies with Donald Trump. © Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP According to CNN, Boebert attended the annual New York Young Republican Club gala, which was headlined by Trump, in New York City back in December. Witnesses claim that Boebert got dangerously "overserved," which led to her being cut off at one point. Throughout the night, sources claimed the Colorado representative repeatedly attempted to take a selfie with Trump, who was seated at the same table. Donald Trump Trump met with another loss in Georgia election interference case Her persistence eventually got on the nerves of Trump's security detail, who stepped in to tell her to knock it off.

Boebert's history with awkward selfies

Boebert, a self-described MAGA Republican, boasts a long list of personal scandals during her short tenure in office. Her most infamous moment took place in September, when she and a date were kicked out of a musical for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.

She also has a weird history with taking selfies, most recently snapping an awkward pic with comedian Dave Chappelle, which she shared on social media along with a transphobic caption. While the latest gala exchange sounds just as awkward, it clearly didn't bother Trump, who went on to endorse Boebert in March, as she seeks re-election to a new Colorado district.

Critics accuse Boebert of hypocrisy

Boebert has been criticized for voting against public healthcare initiatives and programs. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Boebert recently returned to the public eye after undergoing emergency surgery While she has received tons of warm messages from supporters and colleagues during her health scare, critics on social media were quick to call her out for voting against public healthcare programs, while taking full advantage of the system she claims to be against. "I want to thank Lauren Boebert's blood clot for making the world aware how her pathetic life got saved by the [government] healthcare provided to her, while she voted EVERY which way to cut it from everyone else," shared actress Nancy Lee Grahn. Donald Trump Trump faces yet another legal blow with classified documents case Another user pointed out that Boebert "trusted science & medical professionals", two groups she regularly criticizes, to treat her using "government-funded, top-tier health insurance funded by taxpayers."