Marianne Williamson gives clear answer on endorsing Biden after Georgia primary
Des Moines, Iowa - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is not backing down after President Joe Biden secured enough delegates to win the 2024 Democratic nomination.
"Well, with his win in Georgia tonight, the president has won the Democratic nomination for the presidency. I congratulate him, but I'm not doing the performative, 'Oh, now let's endorse the president and let's go beat Donald Trump in 2024,'" Williamson said in a video address on social media.
"I'm going to continue. I will be on the road," she added. "The things that this has been talking about and that I will continue to talk about are the things that will actually defeat Donald Trump in 2024."
Williamson then went on to outline some of her top campaign priorities not adequately addressed by the Biden administration. Those include guaranteeing living wages, passing Medicare For All, securing tuition-free college education, ramping down fossil extraction, and ending forever wars.
The Democratic presidential hopeful suspended her campaign in February before reactivating it later that month. She said she chose to reenter the primary race because the current president is not doing enough to deliver for everyday Americans.
"The Democratic establishment doesn't seem to have any clue what's really going on in this country," Williamson lamented in her latest video.
Marianne Williamson urges Americans to keep voting for her
While Biden is almost certain to be the nominee at the August Democratic National Convention, Williamson still sees value in continuing her campaign.
"I know I'm supposed to be a really nice girl now and say, 'Well, it was just great to be part of this and thank you so much.' No, no, no," she insisted. "Believe me, if the Democratic establishment does not hear what I am saying now, they sure will hear it in November because it will be expressed by the electorate."
"I am continuing, and I hope that you will show up to vote for because remember still if I can get enough votes to get delegates and to get at the convention, then we can wield influence."
"The president has the nomination, but we have the truth in our hearts on a level that is not currently being addressed by the Democratic establishment. Let's make some noise."
Cover photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP