Marianne Williamson gives clear answer on endorsing Biden after Georgia primary

Des Moines, Iowa - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is not backing down after President Joe Biden secured enough delegates to win the 2024 Democratic nomination.

Marianne Williamson is remaining in the 2024 Democratic primary race after incumbent President Joe Biden secured the nomination. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Well, with his win in Georgia tonight, the president has won the Democratic nomination for the presidency. I congratulate him, but I'm not doing the performative, 'Oh, now let's endorse the president and let's go beat Donald Trump in 2024,'" Williamson said in a video address on social media.

"I'm going to continue. I will be on the road," she added. "The things that this has been talking about and that I will continue to talk about are the things that will actually defeat Donald Trump in 2024."

Williamson then went on to outline some of her top campaign priorities not adequately addressed by the Biden administration. Those include guaranteeing living wages, passing Medicare For All, securing tuition-free college education, ramping down fossil extraction, and ending forever wars.

The Democratic presidential hopeful suspended her campaign in February before reactivating it later that month. She said she chose to reenter the primary race because the current president is not doing enough to deliver for everyday Americans.

"The Democratic establishment doesn't seem to have any clue what's really going on in this country," Williamson lamented in her latest video.