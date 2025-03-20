Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Democrats as constituents protest outside her office

Dalton, Georgia - A number of constituents in MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene 's district have reportedly been protesting outside of her office, but she claims to know exactly who is behind the orchestrated outrage.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently blamed Democrats after a number of protesters held a demonstration outside of her Georgia office. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Georgia's Local 3 News, protesters have recently been seen outside her Dalton office along South Thornton Avenue, holding signs, chanting, and waving at traffic.

Several of the protesters told the outlet that they do not feel Greene has been representing the 14th district since she was re-elected last year, as she has been focused on pushing President Donald Trump's agenda and overseeing a subcommittee for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"I feel like if you're elected to office, you should be representing your constituents, and I feel like she's not doing that whatsoever," one protester said.

MTG has built a reputation as one of Trump's most loyal and outspoken supporters in Congress, regularly using her position to help push his most controversial views and policies.

Since Trump took office and began enacting his aggressive agenda of making drastic cuts to the federal government, MAGA Republicans in the House and Senate have been facing heavy criticism and protests from their constituents.

Many critics have expressed concern over the administration's efforts to dismantle government agencies and popular programs, such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits.

In a recent social media post, President Trump baselessly claimed that Democrats are hiring "troublemakers" to put on the acts of dissent, and in response to protesters at her office, MTG made the same claim.