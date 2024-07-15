Marjorie Taylor Greene pours gasoline on fire with violent rhetoric and wild Trump conspiracy theory

Washington DC - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene ignored all calls to tone down the rhetoric in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump .

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been spreading wild conspiracy theories and making violent statements after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Greene used her congressional X account to go on a wild rant, expressing doubts that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman that killed one and wounded three others during a Trump rally on Saturday, could.

"I have so many questions about how this 20-year-old was able to nearly pull off assassinating Pres Trump by himself," MTG wrote.

"This reeks of something a lot more sinister and bigger. There are too many things that do not make sense."

Rampant misinformation and conspiracy theorizing about the shooting, which injured Trump, has already spread all over social media amid legitimate questions about security failures.

Despite bipartisan calls to bring the political temperature down, Greene baselessly claimed that Democrats and their rhetoric are to blame, since the "insane left have been fantasizing out loud about killing Trump for years."

"Fine, call me a conspiracy theorist," she added. "I don't give a damn."