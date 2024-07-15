Marjorie Taylor Greene pours gasoline on fire with violent rhetoric and wild Trump conspiracy theory
Washington DC - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene ignored all calls to tone down the rhetoric in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
Greene used her congressional X account to go on a wild rant, expressing doubts that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman that killed one and wounded three others during a Trump rally on Saturday, could.
"I have so many questions about how this 20-year-old was able to nearly pull off assassinating Pres Trump by himself," MTG wrote.
"This reeks of something a lot more sinister and bigger. There are too many things that do not make sense."
Rampant misinformation and conspiracy theorizing about the shooting, which injured Trump, has already spread all over social media amid legitimate questions about security failures.
Despite bipartisan calls to bring the political temperature down, Greene baselessly claimed that Democrats and their rhetoric are to blame, since the "insane left have been fantasizing out loud about killing Trump for years."
"Fine, call me a conspiracy theorist," she added. "I don't give a damn."
On her personal X account, Greene's rhetoric was far more aggressive, railing in a post about "a battle between GOOD and EVIL."
"The Democrats are the party of pedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, violence, and bloody, meaningless, endless wars," the 50-year-old ranted.
"They want to lock up their political opponents, and terrorize innocent Americans who would tell the truth about it."
"The Democrat party is flat out evil, and yesterday they tried to murder President Trump," she added.
In a follow-up post, Greene added that she is armed and ready to "fight for this country."
Greene is not alone in stoking up dangerous fires. Fellow far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert said in an interview that she too believes that President Joe Biden and Democrats are "responsible for the shooting."
