Marjorie Taylor Greene demands Musk remove porn from X: "This is completely repulsive!"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called on X CEO Elon Musk to put an end to hosting pornography on the social media site.
On Saturday, MTG shared a lengthy post on X decrying the state of X.
"The young women making millions on [OnlyFans] might be making money, but they are destroying themselves and destroying the value of women," Greene argued.
"They are posting porn and their locations, begging men to come have sex with them so they can video it live and make more money... This is completely repulsive and sick."
Greene then randomly pointed the finger at model Bonnie Blue and called on Musk to "please remove this extremely harmful pornographic content off of this platform."
"Porn is NOT free speech, and it's time for Christians to stand up against this lie that devours so many people's souls," she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elon Musk will soon be colleagues
MTG is well known for being a staunch MAGA Republican and Christian conservative. She has previously waged war against porn websites, calling for a ban of Pornhub back in May 2023.
Her recent comments come as she will soon head a subcommittee for the Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) - a new government agency created by President-elect Donald Trump that will be headed by Musk.
In 2022, Musk bought Twitter, later renaming it to X.
He vowed to make the platform the most free speech platform in existence, and to date has claimed to have achieved that goal.
Under his leadership, the site, which was already well known for its openness to displaying adult content, has only further embraced such content.
As DOGE will be tasked with cutting wasteful government programs and expenditures, Musk's desperate need to be seen as an avant garde figure may end up clashing with Greene's alliegence to her conservative Christian values.
Nonetheless, Greene has made it clear she is a big fan of Musk, recently suggesting that he should become Speaker of the House despite not yet having any political experience whatsoever.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS