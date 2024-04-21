Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on tirade over Ukraine aid bill: "Bulls**t"

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was furious after the House passed legislation to provide more financial aid to Ukraine .

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her reaction after the House of Representatives passed a funding bill to provide more aide to Ukraine. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Saturday, moments after the bill was approved by overwhelming bipartisan votes, Greene shared her thoughts to reporters on the front steps of the Capitol, describing it as "this bulls**t in here on the House floor" and the "sellout" of America.

The Georgia representative lambasted House Speaker Mike Johnson for what she called a "betrayal" to the party, insisting that Americans are "angry" that her colleagues are "obsessed" with funding foreign wars.

She went on to say that she is "thankful" that the American people "get to see who this man is... Because this is the only way it's going to change."

Last month, Greene submitted a motion to vacate Johnson and has since been leading an aggressive effort to get her colleagues on board.