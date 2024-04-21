Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on tirade over Ukraine aid bill: "Bulls**t"
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was furious after the House passed legislation to provide more financial aid to Ukraine.
On Saturday, moments after the bill was approved by overwhelming bipartisan votes, Greene shared her thoughts to reporters on the front steps of the Capitol, describing it as "this bulls**t in here on the House floor" and the "sellout" of America.
The Georgia representative lambasted House Speaker Mike Johnson for what she called a "betrayal" to the party, insisting that Americans are "angry" that her colleagues are "obsessed" with funding foreign wars.
She went on to say that she is "thankful" that the American people "get to see who this man is... Because this is the only way it's going to change."
Last month, Greene submitted a motion to vacate Johnson and has since been leading an aggressive effort to get her colleagues on board.
Marjorie Taylor Greene continues calls to oust Mike Johnson
To date, only two other House Republicans – Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar – have stepped up to support her effort, but she insisted support is "growing" in the party.
But when pressed about when she planned to make her motion privileged, which would force the House to a vote on the matter, MTG said her colleagues should go home and "hear from their constituents" before she would do anything.
Greene went on to say that doing so right now would be "rash and irresponsible" but insisted that Johnson is "a lame duck" who needs to go.
