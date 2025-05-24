Marjorie Taylor Greene goes to war with Musk's AI bot Grok after it questioned her Christianity
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently got into a feud with Grok – an artificial intelligence bot on X – for casting doubt about her Christian faith.
On Friday, the Georgia representative shared an X post reminding her fans that she is a proud Christian, nationalist, and "an imperfect sinner saved by grace and faith in Jesus."
The post left one user unconvinced, and they asked Grok if it was true she was really a Christian.
The bot responded that while MTG may publicly identify as such, "her Christian nationalism and support for conspiracy theories, like QAnon, spark debate."
"Critics, including religious leaders, argue her actions contradict Christian values of love and unity, citing her defense of January 6 and divisive rhetoric," Grok continued.
"Whether she's 'really' a Christian is subjective, depending on personal and theological views," the bot added. "Her faith appears genuine to her, but public actions create controversy."
The bot further clarified in a follow-up question that while believing in Christ is "central" to being Christian, many argue "true faith must show through actions, like love and humility."
Grok's critique sent MTG into a rage, as she responded by slamming it as "left-leaning" and accused it of spreading "fake news and propaganda."
"The judgment seat belongs to GOD, not you, a non-human AI platform," she wrote, adding, "When people give up their own discernment, stop seeking the truth, and depend on AI to analyze information, they will be lost."
Is Grok biased?
Grok is the AI bot operated by X, which is owned by President Donald Trump's closest advisor, billionaire Elon Musk.
Since Grok's creation, Musk has had countless issues with the bot expressing sentiments that are counter to the controversial far-right narratives he shares on the platform.
But in recent weeks, the bot made headlines after it was found to be pushing holocaust denialism and false claims that a white genocide is taking place in South Africa – ideas that Musk himself has also pushed.
Greene's faith has long been under scrutiny from critics, as she has built a reputation for pushing conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric since she was first elected to Congress in 2021.
The congresswoman faced heavy backlash last month after she appeared to celebrate the passing of Pope Francis in an X post, writing, "Evil is being defeated by the hand of God."
