Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently got into a feud with Grok – an artificial intelligence bot on X – for casting doubt about her Christian faith.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently criticized the AI bot Grok after it responded to questions about her publicly identifying as a Christian. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

On Friday, the Georgia representative shared an X post reminding her fans that she is a proud Christian, nationalist, and "an imperfect sinner saved by grace and faith in Jesus."

The post left one user unconvinced, and they asked Grok if it was true she was really a Christian.

The bot responded that while MTG may publicly identify as such, "her Christian nationalism and support for conspiracy theories, like QAnon, spark debate."

"Critics, including religious leaders, argue her actions contradict Christian values of love and unity, citing her defense of January 6 and divisive rhetoric," Grok continued.

"Whether she's 'really' a Christian is subjective, depending on personal and theological views," the bot added. "Her faith appears genuine to her, but public actions create controversy."

The bot further clarified in a follow-up question that while believing in Christ is "central" to being Christian, many argue "true faith must show through actions, like love and humility."

Grok's critique sent MTG into a rage, as she responded by slamming it as "left-leaning" and accused it of spreading "fake news and propaganda."

"The judgment seat belongs to GOD, not you, a non-human AI platform," she wrote, adding, "When people give up their own discernment, stop seeking the truth, and depend on AI to analyze information, they will be lost."