Marjorie Taylor Greene issues grim warning to Trump's political opponents

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media over the weekend to issue a grim warning to President Joe Biden and other political enemies of former President Donald Trump .

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a social media post warning opponents of Donald Trump that they may get back what they've been dishing out. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Stephen Miller, a former speechwriter and advisor of Trump's, took to social media to criticize Judge Tanya Chutkan, who ruled last week that Trump no longer has legal immunity as he is no longer president.

In his post, Miller posed the idea that in the future, the Department of Justice could be used by a Republican president to "throw Biden & his many co-conspirators in jail for violating every immigration law on the books" and "conspiracy to commit human trafficking, drug trafficking, and drug smuggling."

The following day, MTG, who has aggressively introduced resolutions to impeach Biden and other Democratic leaders, shared Miller's post, adding, "Yep. They should be careful the precedents they set."

Trump, who currently faces 91 criminal charges as he runs for re-election, has insisted that his legal issues are the product of Democrats "weaponizing" the DOJ in an attempt to destroy him.

He has used this rhetoric, similarly to his comments leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots, to charge his base into wanting to "fight back".