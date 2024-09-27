Marjorie Taylor Greene reignites feud with Mike Johnson, says Republicans don't "deserve to be re-elected"
Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her harsh criticism after House Speaker Mike Johnson failed to shut down the government at Donald Trump's request.
On Thursday, Greene, who has been dubbed "MAGA's MVP," did an interview on Steve Bannon's show War Room, in which she blasted Johnson after he passed a stopgap bill the day before to prevent a government shutdown.
"Mike Johnson is not our speaker – He is the speaker for the Democrats," Greene said.
MTG went on to criticize Johnson for "fully funding" President Joe Biden's administration, the “weaponized” Department of Justice, and the FBI, which "raided Mar-a-Lago and has raided a lot of January 6 defendant homes."
She lamented about how she tried, but failed, to have Johnson ousted earlier this year, and claimed "everyone knows now" that "MTG was right."
"I don't think Republicans deserve to be re-elected to hold the majority," she continued.
"We have to elect President Trump in order to control the federal government, in order to take back all of these huge agencies and departments and set the course right."
"Look, vote for President Trump like your life depends on it, and then hold your nose and vote for that RINO that you absolutely hate, because we need a good tax code in place."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's long-standing beef with Mike Johnson explained
Since Johnson was elected speaker earlier this year, Greene has led an aggressive effort to gain support among her colleagues to vacate him, as she has taken particular issue with his willingness to negotiate with Democrats and for not going hard enough for Trump.
With the recently passed stopgap bill, Johnson and far-right Republicans had fought to have the SAVE Act include a measure that would require voters to prove their American citizenship before being allowed to vote, which was created in response to Trump's unfounded claims that rampant voter fraud has ruined the integrity of US elections.
Trump had urged House members to reject the bill if the act wasn't included, but Johnson ultimately defied his wishes by settling without it to avoid a government shutdown.
Greene, who went uncontested in her primary congressional race, is currently fighting for re-election against Democrat Shawn Harris.
Georgia voters will decide her fate on November 5.
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP