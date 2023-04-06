Marjorie Taylor Greene lets rip at NYC with outrageous rant

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene described New York City as "a terrible place" after her visit to protest the indictment of Donald Trump.

By Rey Harris

New York, New York - Following her visit to New York City on Tuesday, congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had some pretty harsh words to say about the Big Apple.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene described New York City as "a terrible place" after visiting to protest the indictment of Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network The Georgia representative sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night to talk about her experience protesting outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was being arraigned. NYC Mayor Eric Adams got wind of her visit beforehand amid preparation for protests in the city and warned her to "be on your best behavior." Greene fabricated a different narrative, telling Carlson that Adams "threatened me and basically put on a dog whistle for violence against me." Donald Trump Donald Trump arrives for arraignment as judge rules on media access "It was absolute chaos, and that's what the mayor of New York City wanted to happen to me," she said.

MGT calls New York "filthy" and "repulsive"

Like New York Representative George Santos' attendance, MGT's visit wasn't welcomed by New Yorkers, many of whom used whistles to drown her out as she attempted to give a speech near the courthouse. Videos of her being rushed out of the crowd by her security team after only a few minutes have been circulating on social media since the arraignment.

When Carlson asked about her overall impression of NYC, the QAnon enthusiast didn't hold back. "The streets are filthy. They're covered with people, basically dying, on drugs," she said. "They can't even stand up. They're falling over. There's so much crime in the city. I can't comprehend how people live there." "It was repulsive. It smells bad," she added. "And I just, I think it's a terrible place."

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become infamous for her aggressive insults against political opponents and love for conspiracy theories, and many were quick to slam her latest tirade. Blogger Aaron Rupar poignantly said, "Imagine if [New York progressive] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on MSNBC and said this about a town in Marjorie Taylor Greene's district. Republicans would try to expel her from Congress."