Marjorie Taylor Greene scolds X users for too much time on social media: "Go outside!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently sent a stern message to X users about their excessive use of social media, and the internet wasn't having it.

In a recent X post, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene admonished users for using social media too much, as she believes it can be "toxic." © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

On Saturday, the Georgia representative shared a post admonishing those "on our side" who spend too much time on social media, which she believes "turns things a bit toxic."

"People need to put their phones down and live life," MTG advised. "Go outside, enjoy God's creation. Exercise. Cook a good healthy meal. Visit your loved ones and tell them how important they are."

Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has become infamous for bizarre publicity stunts, penchant for sharing conspiracy theories, and a sycophantic obsession with Donald Trump – all of which she has relied on social media to promote.

In the comments section of her post, critics were quick to point out her hypocrisy, while others shared some of what they classified as Greene's most "toxic" viral moments.

One user brought up an infamous video from 2019 of Greene stalking and berating Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg.

Another user shared a screenshot of a 2021 post in which she claimed vaccinated employees get a logo "like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star."