Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against antisemitism bill for allegedly antisemitic reason
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her opposition to an antisemitism bill passed by the House, using what some critics are calling an antisemitic trope to argue against it.
On Wednesday, the Georgia representative took to social media to announce that later that day she would not be voting in favor of the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023.
Greene argued that while she believes "antisemitism is wrong," she claimed the bill "could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews."
The bill, which ended up passing in the House later that day, sought to codify a legal definition of antisemitism.
New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who sponsored the bill, explained it will "begin the process of cracking down on the antisemitism we’ve seen run rampant on college campuses across America."
As for Greene's reaction, critics have noted that her argument is false and has been used to push anti-Jewish sentiments by far-right Christians for centuries.
According to PBS, Jesus was actually crucified by the Romans, and his death "started a brand new religion that, in time, would spread across Rome and, eventually, the world."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's history of questionable rhetoric
Throughout her tenure in politics, Greene has faced criticism for repeatedly sharing antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
MTG's most infamous moment came in 2018, when she shared a since-deleted Facebook post where she rambled about the Rothschilds – a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic tropes for years – deployed "space lasers" that were used to spark wildfires in California.
While her comments were universally panned for being overtly antisemitic, Greene has repeatedly joked about it over the years, dedicated an entire chapter of her memoir to the subject, and recently introduced an amendment to a funding bill for Israel that proposes the deployment of "space laser technology" at the US-Mexico border to battle immigration.
The criticism she is now facing comes as she has been leading an aggressive charge to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, who also championed the antisemitism bill.
Though she has little to no support from her GOP colleagues, Greene has vowed to force the House to a vote on the matter sometime next week.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP