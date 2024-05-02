Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against antisemitism bill for allegedly antisemitic reason

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her opposition to an antisemitism bill passed by the House, using what some critics are calling an antisemitic trope to argue against it.

On Wednesday, the Georgia representative took to social media to announce that later that day she would not be voting in favor of the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023.

Greene argued that while she believes "antisemitism is wrong," she claimed the bill "could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews."

The bill, which ended up passing in the House later that day, sought to codify a legal definition of antisemitism.

New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who sponsored the bill, explained it will "begin the process of cracking down on the antisemitism we’ve seen run rampant on college campuses across America."

As for Greene's reaction, critics have noted that her argument is false and has been used to push anti-Jewish sentiments by far-right Christians for centuries.

According to PBS, Jesus was actually crucified by the Romans, and his death "started a brand new religion that, in time, would spread across Rome and, eventually, the world."