Melania and Barron spotted leaving New York after Trump's felony conviction

New York, New York - Melania Trump was recently spotted publicly for the first time following her husband Donald Trump 's historic felony conviction.

According to The New York Post, the former first lady and her son, Barron (18), were seen leaving Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday, where they have reportedly been holed up since May 23.

Valets helped the two load several pieces of luggage into a bulletproof Secret Service SUV, which then took them to Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the former president is believed to be staying.

The sighting marked the first time Melania has been seen in public since the jury in her husband's hush money trial found him guilty of all 34 felony charges last week.

The judgment made him the first-ever former US president to be convicted of a crime and the first felon to run for president.