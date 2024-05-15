Ex-Melania Trump aide reveals why former first lady won't appear at hush money trial

New York, New York - A former aide to Melania Trump recently shared her thoughts on why the former first lady has been absent throughout her husband Donald Trump 's historic hush money criminal trial.

Former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently sat down for an interview with CNN, where she was asked why Melania continues to be noticeably absent from the trial.

"I don't think we're going to see Melania Trump accompanying Donald to court,” Winston Wolkoff stated.



"I do not see her supporting him this way because... I think that you can feel that humiliation without having to put yourself in front of the cameras."

Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied.



Last week, Daniels testified in the trial, sharing damning details about the alleged affair that she claimed took place in 2006, only a year after Trump married Melania.

Winston Wolkoff explained that everything Melania does is "staged" and "strategically planned."

"She is not going to put herself in a position where she's giving anyone the opportunity to say anything negative about her."