Melania plays defense for Donald Trump and opens up in rare interview

New York, New York - Melania Trump used a rare TV interview to play defense for her husband Donald Trump 's re-election campaign and open up about the attempts on his life.

In her first interview in years on Thursday, Melania Trump defended her husband Donald Trump and his ongoing presidential campaign. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former first lady sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt.

Though she has a memoir coming out soon, and had copies of it stacked nearby during their discussion, she barely mentioned the book.

She instead focused on defending her husband, and pushing many of his repeated talking points.

At one point, Earhardt asked for Melania's thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris taking over for President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, to which she responded, "the record speaks for itself."

"The country is suffering, people are not able to buy usual necessities... we have wars going on, soldiers are dying... because of weak leadership, the border is open and dangerous, a lot of fentanyl is coming over, killing our youth... and the economy is really not great," she insisted.

The former model went on to argue that when her husband was president, he "was leading the country through peace through strength, the border was safer, we didn't have any wars, people were prospering."

"So American people need to decide what they really want," she continued, adding there may be some "strong tweets" from her husband, but "everything else great for this country."