Melania plays defense for Donald Trump and opens up in rare interview
New York, New York - Melania Trump used a rare TV interview to play defense for her husband Donald Trump's re-election campaign and open up about the attempts on his life.
The former first lady sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt.
Though she has a memoir coming out soon, and had copies of it stacked nearby during their discussion, she barely mentioned the book.
She instead focused on defending her husband, and pushing many of his repeated talking points.
At one point, Earhardt asked for Melania's thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris taking over for President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, to which she responded, "the record speaks for itself."
"The country is suffering, people are not able to buy usual necessities... we have wars going on, soldiers are dying... because of weak leadership, the border is open and dangerous, a lot of fentanyl is coming over, killing our youth... and the economy is really not great," she insisted.
The former model went on to argue that when her husband was president, he "was leading the country through peace through strength, the border was safer, we didn't have any wars, people were prospering."
"So American people need to decide what they really want," she continued, adding there may be some "strong tweets" from her husband, but "everything else great for this country."
Melania discusses Mar-a-Lago raid and assassination attempts
The rare appearance comes after Melania has been noticeably avoiding the public eye – and her husband's side – as Trump runs for re-election, despite having played such a major role in his previous campaign and administration.
Her silence has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage, and even conspiracy theories about what she actually thinks about her husband.
Melania discussed a number of other topics during the interview, including the FBI raid on their Mar-a-Lago home in 2022, which she described as "an invasion of my privacy" which made her "angry."
She did not mention that authorities discovered dozens of highly classified documents Trump took from the White House, which he is facing federal charges for.
The 54-year-old also touched on the two recent assassination attempts survived by Trump, describing them as "miracles" because he wasn't killed.
When asked what she would tell people that do not like her husband, she insisted that he is "a family man."
"He loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants [is] to be better and prosperous," Melania said, later adding that he just wants to "make American dream possible again."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP