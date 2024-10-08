Melania Trump blames her chief of staff for her silence during January 6 riots

New York, New York - In her new memoir, Melania Trump claims it was her White House chief of staff's fault that she did not issue a public statement during the January 6 Capitol riots .

The former first lady's memoir was released on Tuesday, and the book has disclosed a few new revelations, such as her pro-choice views that notably contradict her husband Donald Trump's harsh abortion rhetoric on the campaign trail.

But overall, Melania spends most of the self-titled memoir enthusiastically praising her husband and parroting much of his claims, such as his 2020 election denialism.

While Melania was optimistic that Trump would defeat Joe Biden, she claimed "the media, Big Tech, and the deep state were all determined to prevent Donald's re-election, by any means necessary."

On January 6, 2021, angry Trump fans – fueled by the same unfounded belief Melania expresses – stormed the capitol with the intention of stopping the certification of the election.

Melania claimed she was doing archival work in the White House when her Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, sent her a text asking her to "denounce the violence."

She said she had no clue what Grisham was talking about, which is the reason she did not condemn the riots.

"Traditionally, the First Lady's chief of staff provides detailed briefings surrounding our nation's important issues," Melania wrote. "My second White House chief of staff failed to do so."