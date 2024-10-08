Melania Trump blames her chief of staff for her silence during January 6 riots
New York, New York - In her new memoir, Melania Trump claims it was her White House chief of staff's fault that she did not issue a public statement during the January 6 Capitol riots.
The former first lady's memoir was released on Tuesday, and the book has disclosed a few new revelations, such as her pro-choice views that notably contradict her husband Donald Trump's harsh abortion rhetoric on the campaign trail.
But overall, Melania spends most of the self-titled memoir enthusiastically praising her husband and parroting much of his claims, such as his 2020 election denialism.
While Melania was optimistic that Trump would defeat Joe Biden, she claimed "the media, Big Tech, and the deep state were all determined to prevent Donald's re-election, by any means necessary."
On January 6, 2021, angry Trump fans – fueled by the same unfounded belief Melania expresses – stormed the capitol with the intention of stopping the certification of the election.
Melania claimed she was doing archival work in the White House when her Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, sent her a text asking her to "denounce the violence."
She said she had no clue what Grisham was talking about, which is the reason she did not condemn the riots.
"Traditionally, the First Lady's chief of staff provides detailed briefings surrounding our nation's important issues," Melania wrote. "My second White House chief of staff failed to do so."
Stephanie Grisham tells a different story about Melania Trump's reaction
Melania went on to argue that she would have said something publicly had she known what was going on at the capitol, which is only located a little over two miles from the White House.
But Grisham resigned from her role in the administration following the riots and has since been telling a very different story about that day.
Back in August, Grisham, who has become a staunch Trump critic since her resignation, gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention, where she shared the text she sent to Melania, along with her boss' one-word response.
"On January 6, I asked Melania if we could at least tweet that, while peaceful protest is the right of every American, there's no place for lawlessness or violence," Grisham claimed.
"She replied with one word – 'No.'"
Melania originally blamed Grisham in her first public statement on the events that day, which wasn't issued until July 21, 2022, 18 months after the riots took place.
She explained that it was her "obligation" to take "archival photographs" that day, which required "great care, attention to detail, and concentration."
Most of the statement focused on blaming Grisham for her "dereliction of duty," which Melania described as "a last-ditch attempt to resuscitate her ruined career and reputation."
She finally addresses the riots at the end, briefly stating, "I always condemn violence."
Melania again loosely denounces the riots in her memoir, writing, "While I recognized that many individuals felt the election was mishandled and that the vice president should halt the confirmation process, we must never resort to violence."
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX EDELMAN / AFP