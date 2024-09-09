Melania breaks silence on Donald Trump's legal woes in new promo for book

New York, New York - In a new promo for her book, Melania Trump came out swinging in defense of her husband, Donald, and what she describes as "efforts to silence" him.

In a video shared to social media, Melania Trump shared her thoughts on the state of politics, and bemoaned the treatment of her husband Donald Trump. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & Mark RALSTON / AFP

On Sunday, the former first lady shared a video on X to promote her upcoming memoir, and, for the first time in several years, seemingly campaign for her husband.

The nearly 40-second clip features a gloomy gray background and the same dramatic piano she used in a previous ad, as audio plays of Melania, who does not appear in the video, bemoans the current state of politics.

"The 2020 election results changed our lives forever," Melania explained. "It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape.

"America is more divided today than ever before," she continued.

"It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech, as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband."