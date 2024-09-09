Melania breaks silence on Donald Trump's legal woes in new promo for book
New York, New York - In a new promo for her book, Melania Trump came out swinging in defense of her husband, Donald, and what she describes as "efforts to silence" him.
On Sunday, the former first lady shared a video on X to promote her upcoming memoir, and, for the first time in several years, seemingly campaign for her husband.
The nearly 40-second clip features a gloomy gray background and the same dramatic piano she used in a previous ad, as audio plays of Melania, who does not appear in the video, bemoans the current state of politics.
"The 2020 election results changed our lives forever," Melania explained. "It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape.
"America is more divided today than ever before," she continued.
"It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech, as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband."
Melania Trump promises "the truth"
Melania's comments marked a rare moment in recent years.
She has been mostly avoiding the public eye and her husband's side as he runs for re-election since the January 6 Capitol riots – despite having played such a major role in his previous campaign and administration.
While Trump has faced countless legal battles that he has insisted were the product of a justice system "weaponized" by his political rivals, Melania remained quiet, refusing to attend court hearings with him, and some notable campaign events.
Her absence has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage, and even conspiracy theories about what she actually thinks about her husband.
Melania has promised that her upcoming memoir, which will be released on October 10, will feature "my perspective: the truth."
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & Mark RALSTON / AFP