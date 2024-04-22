Melania Trump gets dragged for selling overpriced Mother's Day necklace
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump recently launched the sale of an expensive Mother's Day necklace with her name on it, and the public's reaction is far from what she expected.
On Sunday, Melania, who only sporadically uses social media, took to X to announce the release of the necklace she is selling to "honor and celebrate all mothers with love and gratitude."
According to her website, the customizable necklace is designed by the former first lady herself, and is "made in gold vermeil."
The venture comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye as her husband, former President Donald Trump, runs for re-election.
Melania has used her website in recent years to sell non-fungible tokens (NFT) and other high-end products.
Unfortunately, the reaction to her latest sales effort on social media was pretty brutal, with numerous users calling attention to the $245 price tag and a large engraving of Melania's signature on the back.
"$250 for vermeil? Are you kidding me?" one user shared, adding, "Heck, you really think highly of yourself if you think we'd want your signature to be larger than the names of our children."
A number of users described it as a "grift," comparing it to similar ventures from her husband, who recently sold gold shoes and Bibles to help raise money for his mounting legal woes.
Another user pointed out that the world "never hears from Melania... until it’s time for her to sell something for profit."
Melania Trump continues to evade the public eye ahead of election season
Throughout Donald Trump's first presidential administration, Melania was a staple of his campaign, regularly attending rallies at his side and doing interviews in support of his leadership.
But since the January 6 Capitol riots, Melania has gone out of her way to avoid the public, and on the few occasions she has made public appearances, she always seems incredibly distant from her husband.
Her unexplained behavior has sparked tons of theories about the state of the Trumps' marriage, even as both Trumps have publicly made promises that she will return to the campaign trail to support her husband.
The announcement of the necklace came a day after Melania hosted an LGBTQ+ fundraising event at the Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, which was focused on bolstering her husband's standing among the gay community.
Despite the event being pitched as her big comeback to politics, and it reportedly going well, neither she nor the group she organized it with have released details about the closed-door meeting that cost $10,000 to attend.
The past few days have seen the most public activity from Melania in quite some time, giving MAGA fans hope that she is beginning to make her highly-anticipated comeback.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/MelaniaTrump.com & Luca Bruno/POOL/AFP