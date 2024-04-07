Trump rakes in millions at big-money event as fundraising war with Biden heats up

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's campaign said it took in more than $50 million at a single fundraising event Saturday in Florida – the latest salvo in a swaggering, high-stakes battle for big money with Joe Biden .

Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend a campaign fundraising event at the home of billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson in Palm Beach, Florida. © Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This year, raising big bucks is as important as ever, with the November 5 presidential election expected to be the most expensive electoral cycle in US history.



The Republican former president and the Democratic incumbent have been working to out-raise each other for months, boasting about each new significant cash infusion.

Biden (81) raised the stakes at the end of March when he headlined a huge event in New York with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at his side, raking in at least $25 million – a record, according to his team. The event was interrupted by protesters calling out the president's continued support for Israel's assault on Gaza – an issue that could have major impacts on November's contest.

The 77-year-old Trump's campaign said he doubled that figure at the event at the Palm Beach home of billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson, not far from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a joint statement with the Republican National Committee, Team Trump said the event raised more than $50.5 million, calling Biden's event last week in New York "desperate" in comparison.

As he entered the venue with wife Melania at his side, Trump said: "This has been some incredible evening before it even starts, because people – they wanted to contribute to a cause of making America great again. And that's what's happened."

In a statement, Paulson said: "This sold-out event has raised the most in a single political fundraiser in history. This overwhelming support demonstrates the enthusiasm for President Trump and his policies."