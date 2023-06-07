Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential campaign with new video

Washington DC - Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday his entry into the 2024 United States presidential election with a campaign video posted to Twitter.

The evangelical Christian is scheduled to appear at a campaign launch event later today in the early-voting state of Iowa – joining an already crowded field that includes his ex-boss, Donald Trump.

"Today, before God and my family, I'm announcing I'm running for president of the United States," he said in the video.

Pence's announcement comes two days after papers filed with the US Federal Election Commission showed he had formally entered the race.

"I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet," the 64-year-old wrote in the tweet.

"Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come!"