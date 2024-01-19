Nikki Haley doubles down on claim that US has "never been a racist country"
Henniker, New Hampshire - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley continues to stand by her controversial views regarding race in America, and she doesn't seem to be backing down anytime soon.
On Thursday night, Haley did a CNN town hall, where host Jake Tapper pressed her about the backlash she has faced after saying in a recent Fox News interview that America has "never been a racist country."
After Tapper pointed out several ways that the US has built itself off of slavery and slave labor, Haley stood by her remarks, arguing that the US was founded on the idea that all men were created equal.
"The intent was to do the right thing," she explained. "Now, did they have to go fix it along the way? Yes, but I don't think the intent was ever that we were going to be a racist country."
She also added that as a child, she dealt with "plenty of racism," but she believes the country is in a much better place now.
The subject of race has become something of a bane for Haley's campaign, as she has insisted on positioning herself and America as beyond racism while meticulously trying not to disappoint far-right and southern voters who continue to identify with aspects of America's racist past, such as the confederacy.
Nikki Haley continues to stumble on the subject of race in America
During a rally last month, when she was asked by an audience member what were some of the causes of the Civil War, she seemingly refused to name slavery as a factor.
Similar to her "never racist" remarks, Haley's response garnered heavy criticism, yet she defended her take, arguing that she believed it "was a given" that slavery was a cause, and she was "thinking past it" in her answer.
Haley, who has described the confederate flag as part of her "heritage," has been open about her opposition to "woke" ideologies and identity politics.
Yet, she has made a habit of regularly pointing out her race and gender as qualities that set her apart in a predominantly White male Republican field and identifying herself as a victim of racism.
All the while, she is adamant in dismissing the idea that such things present any issues for today's average American by whitewashing history and insisting that yesterday's troubles are a thing of the past.
While her views may not hurt her chances of winning over Republican voters as a whole, they may hurt her chances with minorities, which seems to be a risk she is willing to take.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP