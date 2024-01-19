Nikki Haley doubles down on claim that US has "never been a racist country"

Henniker, New Hampshire - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley continues to stand by her controversial views regarding race in America, and she doesn't seem to be backing down anytime soon.

During a recent event, presidential candidate Nikki Haley defended herself when asked about her view that America has "never been a racist country."

On Thursday night, Haley did a CNN town hall, where host Jake Tapper pressed her about the backlash she has faced after saying in a recent Fox News interview that America has "never been a racist country."

After Tapper pointed out several ways that the US has built itself off of slavery and slave labor, Haley stood by her remarks, arguing that the US was founded on the idea that all men were created equal.

"The intent was to do the right thing," she explained. "Now, did they have to go fix it along the way? Yes, but I don't think the intent was ever that we were going to be a racist country."

She also added that as a child, she dealt with "plenty of racism," but she believes the country is in a much better place now.

The subject of race has become something of a bane for Haley's campaign, as she has insisted on positioning herself and America as beyond racism while meticulously trying not to disappoint far-right and southern voters who continue to identify with aspects of America's racist past, such as the confederacy.