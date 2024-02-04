Nikki Haley makes surprise SNL cameo to bash Trump: "It was past Donald's bedtime"

New York, New York - Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made a surprise appearance on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she bashed her challenger Donald Trump .

Nikki Haley (r.) made a cameo on the show Saturday Night Live this weekend as she prepares to face Donald Trump in the upcoming South Carolina Republican primary election. © Collage: Jim WATSON & Allison Joyce / AFP

SNL is getting in the ring!

Saturday night's cold open kicked off the show with a faux CNN town hall with Trump, played by comedian James Austin Johnson, who took questions about the Republican primaries.

At one point, the "hosts" take a question from "someone who describes herself as a concerned South Carolina voter" which turned out to be Haley, whose surprise cameo garnered an explosion of cheers from the audience.

"My question is, why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?" the former South Carolina governor asked.

"Oh, my god, it's her! The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It's Nancy Pelosi!" the fake Trump hilariously responded, referencing a real recent flub Trump made.

"Are you doing OK, Donald? You might need a mental competency test," Haley joked back, echoing her recent shots fired at Trump's age.

The two continued riffing back and forth, until the episode's host for the night, Ayo Edeberi, asked Haley, "I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War, um, and do you think it starts with an 's' and ends with a 'lavery?'"

"Yep, I probably should have said that the first time," Haley said, taking the jab with a smile in response to her recent controversy. "And live from New York, It's Saturday night!"