Nikki Haley makes surprise SNL cameo to bash Trump: "It was past Donald's bedtime"
New York, New York - Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made a surprise appearance on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she bashed her challenger Donald Trump.
SNL is getting in the ring!
Saturday night's cold open kicked off the show with a faux CNN town hall with Trump, played by comedian James Austin Johnson, who took questions about the Republican primaries.
At one point, the "hosts" take a question from "someone who describes herself as a concerned South Carolina voter" which turned out to be Haley, whose surprise cameo garnered an explosion of cheers from the audience.
"My question is, why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?" the former South Carolina governor asked.
"Oh, my god, it's her! The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It's Nancy Pelosi!" the fake Trump hilariously responded, referencing a real recent flub Trump made.
"Are you doing OK, Donald? You might need a mental competency test," Haley joked back, echoing her recent shots fired at Trump's age.
The two continued riffing back and forth, until the episode's host for the night, Ayo Edeberi, asked Haley, "I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War, um, and do you think it starts with an 's' and ends with a 'lavery?'"
"Yep, I probably should have said that the first time," Haley said, taking the jab with a smile in response to her recent controversy. "And live from New York, It's Saturday night!"
Nikki Haley fights hard ahead of South Carolina primary election
Haley's cameo on the show comes as she is Trump's last standing challenger in the Republican primary race. After her recent loss in New Hampshire, Haley vowed to continue her campaign, hoping to win the upcoming primary election in her home state of South Carolina.
In recent weeks, Haley has ramped up her criticisms of Trump, focusing on his age and questionable cognitive decline, and the very likely possibility that President Joe Biden could beat him if Trump wins the Republican nomination.
In a social media post, Haley shared that she "had a blast" on SNL, adding, "Know it was past Donald's bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the AM."
Trump and Haley will once again face off in South Carolina on February 24.
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON & Allison Joyce / AFP