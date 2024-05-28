Nikki Haley visits war-torn Gaza border to express support for Israel: "America is with you"
Sderot, Israel - Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently took a trip to the Israel-Gaza border to honor those killed in last year's Hamas terror attack.
Haley paid her visit to the war-torn border over the Memorial Day weekend, where she spoke with members of the Knesset – Israel's House of Representatives – and citizens.
During a press conference, she promised continued support from the US for Israel, arguing it's about "having the backs of our friends" and "holding our enemies to account."
"What I will tell all Israelis: America is with you. Americans are with you," she said. "1,200 people were brutally murdered. Let's not forget what happened on Oct. 7."
The politician toured what was left of Kibbutz Nir Oz, the site of the Nova music festival, which was targeted in the attack. She heard recounting from survivors of what took place and, at one point, was seen crying after hearing the stories.
Haley described the attacks as "one of the most brutal massacres." She went on to call for the release of people who are still being held hostage since the incident and called for the elimination of Hamas.
Nikki Haley and fellow Republicans continue to support Israel as Gaza death toll rises
Haley has been very vocal about her staunch support for Israel as they respond to the attack with an aggressive bombing campaign of Gaza that continues to this day.
The Israel-Gaza conflict has caused strife across the US, as it has sparked a protest movement from critics who want to see a ceasefire.
Per Reuters, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed.
While Israel has insisted their intent is to destroy Hamas specifically, the vast majority of those killed have been civilians – the majority of which have been women and children.
Many critics have now begun accusing Israel of intentionally enacting a genocide.
Most Republican politicians in the US, and many Democrats, have demonized the protesters, labeling them "pro-Hamas extremists" and deeming their arguments as inherently antisemitic.
Like Haley, many have chosen to ignore the death toll in Gaza, arguing that Israel should be unrestrained in how they choose to "defend" themselves.
Last week, Haley endorsed Donald Trump for president, who recently promised rich donors that he would deport pro-Palestinian protesters if he is re-elected.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @NikkiHaley & REUTERS