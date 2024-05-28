Nikki Haley visits war-torn Gaza border to express support for Israel: "America is with you"

Sderot, Israel - Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently took a trip to the Israel-Gaza border to honor those killed in last year's Hamas terror attack.

Over the weekend, former presidential candidate Nikki Haley paid a visit to Israel to express her support of the country in their conflict with Gaza. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @NikkiHaley & REUTERS

Haley paid her visit to the war-torn border over the Memorial Day weekend, where she spoke with members of the Knesset – Israel's House of Representatives – and citizens.

During a press conference, she promised continued support from the US for Israel, arguing it's about "having the backs of our friends" and "holding our enemies to account."

"What I will tell all Israelis: America is with you. Americans are with you," she said. "1,200 people were brutally murdered. Let's not forget what happened on Oct. 7."

The politician toured what was left of Kibbutz Nir Oz, the site of the Nova music festival, which was targeted in the attack. She heard recounting from survivors of what took place and, at one point, was seen crying after hearing the stories.

Haley described the attacks as "one of the most brutal massacres." She went on to call for the release of people who are still being held hostage since the incident and called for the elimination of Hamas.