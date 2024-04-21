Nikki Haley welcomes husband home from National Guard deployment
Charleston, South Carolina - Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently welcomed her husband, Michael, home from his overseas deployment with the National Guard.
On Saturday, the former South Carolina governor shared a post on X, which included photos of the loving reunion.
"That moment when you finally take a breath… It's been a long year but even longer without each other. Thankful for Michael's safe return and the end of a year-long prayer," she wrote.
According to Fox News, Michael, a major within the National Guard, has been deployed since 2006.
The couples' reunion comes more than a month after Haley dropped out of the Republican primaries.
While she has since been out of the public eye, she recently was appointed chair of the Hudson Institute, a conservative foreign policy think tank.
Nikki Haley was taunted by Trump over husband's deployment
Haley's popularity rapidly grew throughout the primary race, much to the ire of former President Donald Trump, who was the party's front-runner by a very wide margin.
On numerous occasions, Trump publicly insulted Haley and her marriage by mocking her husband's deployment and, at one time, describing her campaign as an "embarrassment" to him.
In one response to Trump's insults, Haley said, "The reality is, the closest [Trump] has come to harm's way is a golf ball hitting him on a golf cart."
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @NikkiHaley