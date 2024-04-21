Nikki Haley welcomes husband home from National Guard deployment

Charleston, South Carolina - Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently welcomed her husband, Michael, home from his overseas deployment with the National Guard.

On Saturday, the former South Carolina governor shared a post on X, which included photos of the loving reunion.

"That moment when you finally take a breath… It's been a long year but even longer without each other. Thankful for Michael's safe return and the end of a year-long prayer," she wrote.

According to Fox News, Michael, a major within the National Guard, has been deployed since 2006.

The couples' reunion comes more than a month after Haley dropped out of the Republican primaries.

While she has since been out of the public eye, she recently was appointed chair of the Hudson Institute, a conservative foreign policy think tank.