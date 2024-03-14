Has Speaker Mike Johnson changed his stance on Biden impeachment?
White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia - Many House Republicans are absolutely convinced that a vote should again be brought forth to impeach President Joe Biden, but Speaker Mike Johnson isn't yet convinced.
According to The Hill, Johnson was asked about the prospect of an impeachment vote coming soon during a press conference at a GOP retreat on Wednesday.
"The impeachment inquiry and the investigation that accompanies that will continue. There [are] still bits of information that have been requested, that have not yet been turned over, and our committees will continue to do that work," he said.
"And they will process all of that and make those decisions as they come forward."
House Republicans have been leading a probe into Biden, which has focused on his alleged involvement with his son's past international business dealings, which they believe could bring corruption charges. The probe and depositions given by Hunter and the president's brother have failed to bring about any concrete evidence.
One reporter pressed Johnson about what he believed was missing from the investigation, to which he responded, "a lot more truth."
"I believe that there was testimony provided that is just demonstrably untrue based upon the bank records and some of the evidence and whistleblower testimony that's come forward."
"It's a pretty alarming set of facts," he added, "and I think most of the American people can draw their own conclusions about this."
Mike Johnson says he has been too "busy" to investigate evidence against Biden
Johnson was virtually unknown in American politics when he was elected in October to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by far-right members of the House who were unsatisfied with his performance.
McCarthy's departure demonstrated the stronghold far-right and MAGA Republicans have on the House and helped them set expectations for Johnson to win them over.
Since Johnson took on the role of Speaker, several prominent far-right representatives have threatened to lead a similar effort to oust him, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has teased the idea on multiple occasions, and her former friend, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, whom Greene almost got into a fight with on the House floor over their competing impeachment bills last year.
As other House members and the House Freedom Caucus, which is led by Jim Jordan who is heading the Biden probe, also strongly believe that this issue cannot be ignored, Johnson cannot afford to not take it seriously.
In a "very honest and transparent" moment on Wednesday, Johnson admitted that he hasn't been able to do a "deep dive" into the evidence against Biden because "I've been so busy with all my other responsibilities."
