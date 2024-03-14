Has Speaker Mike Johnson changed his stance on Biden impeachment?

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia - Many House Republicans are absolutely convinced that a vote should again be brought forth to impeach President Joe Biden , but Speaker Mike Johnson isn't yet convinced.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (r.) expressed hesitancy when he was recently asked if the House would soon vote again to impeach President Joe Biden. © IMAGO / Starface

According to The Hill, Johnson was asked about the prospect of an impeachment vote coming soon during a press conference at a GOP retreat on Wednesday.

"The impeachment inquiry and the investigation that accompanies that will continue. There [are] still bits of information that have been requested, that have not yet been turned over, and our committees will continue to do that work," he said.

"And they will process all of that and make those decisions as they come forward."

House Republicans have been leading a probe into Biden, which has focused on his alleged involvement with his son's past international business dealings, which they believe could bring corruption charges. The probe and depositions given by Hunter and the president's brother have failed to bring about any concrete evidence.

One reporter pressed Johnson about what he believed was missing from the investigation, to which he responded, "a lot more truth."

"I believe that there was testimony provided that is just demonstrably untrue based upon the bank records and some of the evidence and whistleblower testimony that's come forward."

"It's a pretty alarming set of facts," he added, "and I think most of the American people can draw their own conclusions about this."