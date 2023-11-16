Paul Pelosi hammer attack trial reaches closing arguments

San Francisco, California - Prosecutors and defense lawyers set out competing explanations for why a man ended up attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in closing arguments at trial Wednesday.

The trial regarding Paul Pelosi's October 2022 hammer attack reached closing arguments on Wednesday. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

A San Francisco court has heard how David DePape set out to target the Democrat, visiting her house in California, only to find Paul Pelosi home alone.



While DePape's attorneys do not deny their client fractured the husband's skull in the ensuing confrontation, they dispute prosecutors' claim that he had targeted Nancy Pelosi due to her position as a congresswoman.

The distinction is important because he has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault on the immediate family of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

"Mr DePape did horrible things... he committed serious crimes that night. But he didn't commit these two crimes," said defense lawyer Angela Chuang, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Instead, DePape's attorneys claim that Pelosi was one of a number of prominent liberal figures their client had intended to target, driven by his exposure to a vast web of discredited conspiracy theories, many peddled by far-right podcasts and websites.

Other personalities the defendant admitted wanting to attack included a feminist academic and actor Tom Hanks.

"Don't get sucked into the culture war like DePape did. Take the high road," said Chuang, according to the newspaper.

But prosecutors Wednesday told jurors that Pelosi's position in Congress was a key and inextricable factor in why DePape had targeted her.