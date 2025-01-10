Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cabinet confirmation criticized by 15,000 doctors: "Actively dangerous"

Washington, DC - More than 15,000 doctors have signed and sent an open letter urging the Senate not to confirm the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) as the secretary for Health and Human Services.

A huge number of US doctors have called on the Senate to refuse the appointment of Robert Kennedy Jr. as the country's next health secretary. © AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The open letter calls for Kennedy's appointment to be refused on the basis of it being a "reckless decision" by President-elect Trump that would endanger the lives of Americans and severely damage the healthcare sector.

"The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system," the letter states.

"RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency – he is actively dangerous."

More than 15,000 doctors across the US believe that the appointment of RFK would be "an affront to the principles of public health" largely due to his history as a vaccine skeptic and spreader of disinformation.

"RFK Jr. has a well-documented history of spreading dangerous disinformation on vaccines and public health interventions, leaving vulnerable communities unprotected and placing millions of lives at risk," the letter alleges.