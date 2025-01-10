Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cabinet confirmation criticized by 15,000 doctors: "Actively dangerous"
Washington, DC - More than 15,000 doctors have signed and sent an open letter urging the Senate not to confirm the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) as the secretary for Health and Human Services.
The open letter calls for Kennedy's appointment to be refused on the basis of it being a "reckless decision" by President-elect Trump that would endanger the lives of Americans and severely damage the healthcare sector.
"The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system," the letter states.
"RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency – he is actively dangerous."
More than 15,000 doctors across the US believe that the appointment of RFK would be "an affront to the principles of public health" largely due to his history as a vaccine skeptic and spreader of disinformation.
"RFK Jr. has a well-documented history of spreading dangerous disinformation on vaccines and public health interventions, leaving vulnerable communities unprotected and placing millions of lives at risk," the letter alleges.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s rough record on public health
As part of the letter, the Committee to Protect Health Care highlighted RFK's troubled history with public healthcare and a variety of scandals he has been involved in over the years.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. famously traveled to Samoa in 2019 and called for locals to skip the measles shot.
It is believed that, as a result of this campaign, at least 83 people died of the vaccine-preventable disease.
This was not the only time that RFK has allegedly spread misinformation and disinformation about vaccines.
At one point, he compared vaccination programs to atrocities committed in Nazi Germany.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kennedy rose to heightened prominence when promoting ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatments, despite them having no scientific basis or merit.
President-elect Trump has defended RFK's record on vaccine skepticism and conspiracy theories, telling reporters in December that Kennedy's a "highly respected man who has run an incredible company."
RFK has, however, been at odds with other MAGA Republicans over the use of Ozempic, claiming that the government should subsidize healthy food and gym memberships instead of putting people on the drug.
"This appointment is a slap in the face to every health care professional who has spent their lives working to protect patients from preventable illness and death," the open letter reads.
"Americans deserve better. Our patients deserve a Secretary of HHS who upholds the principles of science and public health, focusing on addressing real public health crises facing Americans... not someone whose legacy is built on lies and conspiracy theories."
Cover photo: AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images