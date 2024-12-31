Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr. at odds with MAGA over the use of weight loss drugs

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who will soon join Donald Trump in the White House as Secretary of Health , wants the country to eat healthier, but other MAGA officials are calling for increased access to weight loss drugs.

Donald Trump's Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (pictured) wants Americans to eat healthier, but some of his MAGA colleagues have another option in mind. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since Trump nominated him for the position earlier this month, Kennedy has been actively pushing his MAHA – or Make America Healthy Again – effort, which aims to get the country back in shape by promoting healthier eating habits.

He has been aggressively going after the food and pharmaceutical industries, which he claims are both poisoning and profiting off of the country's poor health.

One drug in particular that he is not a fan of is Ozempic – a drug used to treat diabetes that has become wildly popular for its weight loss effects.

In an interview with Fox News in October, Kennedy explained there is a "huge push" to sell the drug to Americans because "we are so stupid and so addicted to drugs," and suggested the only way to fix the obesity crisis is by eating healthy.

During a roundtable discussion back in September, Kennedy argued, "For half the price of Ozempic, we could purchase organic food for every American, three meals a day, and a gym membership for every obese American."

While MAGA fans have been praising Kennedy's effort, some of his colleagues in Trump's upcoming administration are at odds with his stance on weight loss drugs.